Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Wirén)

22.11.2023 17:00:00

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
22 November 2023 at 18:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wirén, Marco
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 44240/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-22
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 47356 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 47356 Volume weighted average price: N/A

