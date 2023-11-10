|
10.11.2023 21:00:00
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.11.2023
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
|10 November 2023
|Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
|10 November 2023 at 22:00
|Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.11.2023
|Espoo, Finland – On 10 Nov 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
|Trading venue (MIC Code)
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price / share, EUR*
|AQEU
|6,599
|3.25
|CEUX
|19,662
|3.25
|TQEX
|23,402
|3.26
|XHEL
|373,525
|3.25
|Total
|423,188
|3.25
|* Rounded to two decimals
On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.
|Total cost of transactions executed on 10 November 2023 was EUR 1,376,588.25. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 162,962,734 treasury shares.
|Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BNP Paribas
Attachment
