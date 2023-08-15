Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 smartphones coming to the U.S. with enhanced power, speed, and durability

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Global, leading global manufacturer of mobile devices, today announces two new additions to its suite of smartphones for the U.S. market. The latest addition to Nokia G-series portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, the Nokia G310 5G will be available on August 24 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. And the new Nokia C210 joins the Nokia C-series portfolio on September 14 at Metro by T-Mobile locations nationwide.

The newest additions to the affordable Nokia smartphone portfolio are made to last longer, featuring enhanced durability and build quality, coupled with Snapdragon® mobile platforms for high-power performance and speed. Both devices have the signature sleek Nordic design of Nokia phones and long-lasting battery life to power users' busy lifestyles.

"We're proud to bring two new devices to market that will make everyday life easier, more efficient, and more affordable for our customers. These devices come at a time when consumers expect more enhanced smartphone capabilities at more affordable prices, and the Nokia G310 5G and the Nokia C210 deliver," said Cristian Capelli, VP Americas at HMD Global.

About Nokia G310 5G

The Nokia G310 5G promises a powerful 5G smartphone experience that doesn't compromise. Its stylish Nordic design and enhanced durability withstands all of life's bumps, and up to three days of battery life on a single charge plus 20W fast-charging keep users going longer. Its polycarbonate body combines with an aluminum chassis and tough Gorilla® Glass 3 display, so the device delivers the legendary durability experience users have come to expect in a Nokia phone.

The Nokia G310 5G features the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Mobile Platform to give users all the speed and high-power performance they need thanks to its powerful processor and fast 5G connectivity.

Users can also create high quality photos and videos on the Nokia G310 5G thanks to the triple-rear 50MP camera with AI algorithm enhancements, and Nokia OZO Audio for true-to-life audio capture and playback sound. With 128GB of storage plus virtual memory extension, there's room enough for everything on Nokia G310 5G, plus enhanced performance for fast multi-tasking.

For those who prefer to take matters into their own hands, the Nokia G310 5G was designed with easy repairability in mind. The Nokia G310 5G is the third Nokia smartphone to be launched in 2023 with our new QuickFix design. HMD's partnership with iFixit makes self-repairs even easier, offering easy to follow repair guides and genuine spare parts from a single source.

Pricing and availability

From August 24, the Nokia G310 5G will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile locations and online, starting at $186.

About Nokia C210

With a robust metal chassis and toughened display glass, the Nokia C210 has been put through its paces to ensure it's as tough as its users, and its IP52 rating ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily life. The device also features a large 6.3" HD+ display and all-day battery life.

The Nokia C210 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform that delivers fast speeds, AI performance, and seamless multi-tasking.

The Nokia C210's dual 13MP camera comes equipped with advanced camera features from AI-enhanced algorithms that improve HDR, Night mode and Bokeh effects for stunning detail and color accuracy. Plus, with Nokia OZO audio surround with wind noise cancellation, users can capture high-quality video and audio worthy of the big screen.

Pricing and availability

From September 14, the Nokia C210 will be available at Metro by T-Mobile locations and online, starting at $109.

For further information, please contact HMD's United States press office: HMDGlobal@5wpr.com

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy ("HMD") is the home of Nokia phones. HMD's mission is providing accessible connectivity for everyone. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones and an expanding portfolio of innovative service offerings. With an ongoing commitment to security, durability, reliability, and quality across its range, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

HMD Global Oy is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nokia-g310-5g-and-nokia-c210-smartphones-coming-to-the-us-with-enhanced-power-speed-and-durability-301900818.html

SOURCE HMD Global