Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 13:08:24

Nokia Issues New Long-term Financial Target; To Operate With Two Primary Operating Segments

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) introduced a new long-term financial target to achieve comparable operating profit of 2.7 billion to 3.2 billion euros by 2028, an increase from the 2.0 billion euros generated in the last 12 months. This is a separate long-term target for Nokia, and replaces Nokia's prior long-term targets to grow faster than the market, achieve a comparable operating margin of at least 13% and free cash flow conversion from comparable operating profit of 55% to 85%. Nokia targets 6-8% net sales CAGR during 2025-2028. This includes a 10-12% target for the combined Optical Networks and IP Networks.

Nokia said it is simplifying operational model into two primary operating segments of Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure. The new segments will be established from 1 January 2026. Nokia will begin reporting its financial results under the new segment structure beginning with its first quarter 2026 results.

Network Infrastructure segment will continue to be led by David Heard and consists of three business units Optical Networks, IP Networks and Fixed Networks. The new Mobile Infrastructure segment will bring together Nokia's Core Networks portfolio, Radio Networks portfolio and Technology Standards, formerly Nokia Technologies. It will be led by Justin Hotard on an interim basis and will consist of three business units Core Software, Radio Networks and Technology Standards.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 5,30 -5,36% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
06:43 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen