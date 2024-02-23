Press release

Nokia meets final NTIA guidelines, full suite of Buy America-compliant products available by mid-2024

Nokia’s fiber optic broadband network electronics and optical modules meet the final Buy America guidelines issued by the Department of Commerce for BEAD participants.

Nokia BEAD-certified products provide an end-to-end solution for fiber network builds.

State and infrastructure builders can order Nokia BEAD-certified products today with delivery starting from June 2024 onwards.

Nokia commits to self-certify products and take necessary steps to be added to the National Telecommunications Information and Administration (NTIA) official list of certified "Buy America” compliant vendors

23 February, 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its fiber optic broadband network electronics and optical modules manufactured in the U.S. meet the final Buy America guidelines announced today by the Department of Commerce. As a Buy America-compliant vendor, Nokia is one of the few that can supply products and services to critical broadband infrastructure projects focused on closing the digital divide.

By meeting the final NTIA guidelines, Nokia can fully support states expected to launch BEAD projects in 2024. Nokia's first U.S.-made products that meet Buy America standards can be delivered in June 2024. Nokia will self-certify each product in line with NTIA specifications expected to be issued to ensure listed vendors comply with the final guidelines. Available for order as individual products or as part of Nokia’s network-in-a-box program, the BEAD-certified solutions provide states with the technology needed to build end-to-end fiber networks to support BEAD's goal of expanding broadband access to more communities.

Sandy Motley, USA Country Manager at Nokia, said: "We are proud to be Buy America compliant and to support the U.S. government's efforts to bring broadband to every American. We believe broadband is a fundamental right and a vital social and economic development enabler. As a leader in fixed access technologies, we have the solutions and experience to help states eliminate the digital divide and deliver high-quality broadband services to their communities.”

Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer at Frontier, said: "We are proud to use Nokia’s Buy America compliant technology to help us deliver high-speed, fiber broadband to the people and communities that need it most. Frontier is building more fiber than ever before and connecting more people, communities and businesses to our fast, reliable broadband than at any other time in our company's history. We want partners who can help us deliver connectivity to millions more, no matter where they are, as we continue to live out our purpose of Building Gigabit America.”



Nokia Buy America Compliant fiber-optic products

Nokia FX and MF OLT modular product lines

Nokia SF-8M sealed OLT

XS-220X-A ONT





