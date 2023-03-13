Press Release

Nokia named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

Nokia is one of two honorees in the telecommunications industry.

135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

13 March 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been chosen as one of the "World’s Most Ethical Companies®” by Ethisphere. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. Nokia is one of two winners in the telecommunications industry and the only Finnish company to be honored.

This award distinguishes Nokia for its strong business ethics, governance and sustainability practices.

Esa Niinimäki, Chief Legal Officer of Nokia, said: "As part of our renewed company strategy, we want to be the trusted provider of choice in our industry and draw on our ESG approach as a competitive advantage for Nokia. This award recognizes the commitment of our leaders, employees and partners to operating with the highest standards of business ethics.”

In 2022, Nokia announced an enhanced ESG strategy that has been designed to maximize Nokia’s impact where its technology, solutions and capabilities combine to address some of the biggest global challenges and create value. Among the five key pillars of the ESG strategy is Nokia’s commitment to continue to take a proactive and values-driven approach in driving responsible business practices internally and in its value chain, working closely with customers and suppliers to engage on systemic issues related to environment, mitigating the misuse of technology (for example, in responsible use of AI), ethics, human rights, and working conditions.

Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO of Ethisphere, said: "Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance. We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Nokia for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: 2023 Honorees

Webpage: Ethisphere

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine.

Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media inquiries

Nokia Corporate Communications

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Ethisphere Media and Communications

Email: anne.walker@ethisphere.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube