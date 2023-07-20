|
20.07.2023 07:38:33
Nokia Q2 Profit Drops - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its second quarter profit dropped 37% to 289 million euros from last year's 460 million euros, with earnings per share declined to 0.05 euros from 0.08 euros in the prior year.
Comparable earnings per share were 0.07 euros down from 0.10 euros in the prior year.
Net sales for the second quarter declined to 5.71 billion euros from 5.87 billion euros last year.
The Board resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.03 euros per share. The dividend record date is on 25 July 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 3 August 2023.
The company reduced its net sales outlook for 2023 to 23.2 billion euros to 24.6 billion euros from the prior outlook of 24.6 billion euros to 26.2 billion euros.
For the Group, the company remains committed to achieving at least 14% comparable operating margin longer-term.
Nokia noted that its long-term targets remain unchanged from those introduced with its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The targets had an associated timeline of 3-5 years which remains unchanged and implies by 2024-2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.23
|Ausblick: Nokia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.23
|Nokia-Aktie tiefrot: Nokia wird in Bezug auf Umsatz und Margen zurückhaltender (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.23
|Nokia-Aktie fällt kräftig: Nokia verfehlt Erwartungen beim Gewinn (Dow Jones)
|
20.04.23
|Ausblick: Nokia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Ausblick: Nokia zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Nokia-Aktie gewinnt: Nokia und Samsung einigen sich auf Vereinbarung über 5G-Patente (Dow Jones)