Press Release

Nokia, Qualcomm and T-Mobile achieve industry-first 5G Carrier Aggregation combining 5 Component Carriers #MWC23

Press Release

Companies achieve world’s first showcase of 5G Carrier Aggregation combining 5 TDD and FDD Carriers in sub-6 GHz (5CC CA) delivering data rates above 4Gbps.

Solution utilized a 5G Standalone network with 5CC CA running on Nokia’s commercial 5G AirScale base station with a mobile test device powered by the new Snapdragon® X75 Modem-RF System.

5CC CA enables mobile operators to deliver faster speeds and superior coverage.

28 February 2023



Espoo, Finland – Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile today announced that they have achieved a world’s first showcase of successfully aggregating 5G Standalone (SA) spectrum using 5CC Carrier Aggregation (5CC CA) in sub-6 GHz spectrum. The successful trial aggregated 2 FDD and 3 TDD carriers resulting in peak downlink throughput speeds exceeding 4.2Gbps. 5G Carrier Aggregation with 5CC will enable mobile operators to deliver higher data rates and better coverage to even more customers. The companies are industry leaders in Carrier Aggregation technology.

The 5CC CA call was conducted on Nokia’s AirScale base station and a mobile test device powered by the new Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System, the world’s first modem-RF solution to support 5G 5x carrier aggregation. During the test, five component carriers on FDD bands n71 (600MHz) and n25 (1900MHz) and TDD bands n41 (2.5GHz) and n77 (3.7GHz) were aggregated. The uplink data rates were also accelerated with 5G uplink Carrier Aggregation on bands n25 and n77. The combination of uplink and downlink carrier aggregation allows operators to keep the uplink and downlink data rates in balance.

By aggregating with 5CC, mobile network operators have more options to leverage their spectrum and network assets for a superior user experience. With ongoing subscriber migration to 5G, network operators can tap into an increasing pool of 5G FDD frequency carriers and combine these with the bandwidth of multiple mid-band (TDD) carriers. 5CC CA unlocks this potential without compromising on coverage and capacity.

Mobile World Congress 2023

At MWC 2023, Nokia is showcasing its latest high-performance, high-capacity AirScale products and services portfolio including CA at its stand in Hall 3. Guests will be invited to take different journeys covering different focus areas across Nokia’s comprehensive portfolio including Radio Leadership, Performance Innovation, Energy Efficiency, Operational Efficiency, and Cloud RAN. Qualcomm Technologies will be showcasing the capability as part of a Snapdragon X75 video demonstration at its booth (Hall 3, 3E10).

Karri Kuoppamaki, SVP of Network Technology Development and Strategy at T-Mobile commented: "We continue to work with industry leaders like Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies to bring America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network to the next level. These successful tests pave the way for even faster speeds so customers can unleash the full potential of their 5G devices. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at T-Mobile and we make sure that our customers are always first to get the very best the industry has to offer.”

Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. commented: "With Snapdragon X75, we enable the next generation of 5G smartphones and beyond to fuel the Connected Intelligent Edge. This world’s first 5CC CA call on sub-6 GHz 5G spectrum showcases the power of our modem-RF technology and underlines the power of our collaboration with Nokia to advance the 5G ecosystem.”

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia, said: "Advanced mobile network operators are transitioning quickly to 5G SA. Multi-component carrier aggregation propels 5G SA data rates to multi-Gigabit levels. With 5G Carrier Aggregation software, we enable our AirScale customers to provide the highest 5G data rates at more locations to their subscribers. With this successful 5CC CA test we once again highlight our leadership position in providing the technologies that support mobile operators in maximizing radio network performance and pushing them to the forefront of 5G.”

Resources

Nokia AirScale

Nokia 5G RAN

5G Carrier Aggregation explained

Multi-Gigabit 5G with Carrier Aggregation | Nokia

Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and TikTok



For more information visit the Nokia and Qualcomm booths at Mobile World Congress 2023 #MWC23 or visit www.nokia.com/mwc or https://www.qualcomm.com/company/events/mwc-barcelona

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.



About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media inquiries

Nokia, Corporate Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Qualcomm, Corporate Communications

Pete Lancia

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Qualcomm, Investor Relations

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Phone: 1-858-651-1387

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.