Nokia SaaS service, AVA Charging, selected by GO plc to support 5G and IoT monetization

18 July 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that its AVA Charging Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution has been chosen by GO plc, Malta’s leading communications provider, to help it accelerate the time to value of new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases, expanding the commercial relationship between the two companies.

GO plc, a Nokia 5G RAN partner, will move from Nokia’s SurePay solution to AVA Charging SaaS, using software consumed on demand through a subscription that facilitates rapid customer adoption and usage by reducing the time spent on software installation and configuration. Deployment is now underway.

In addition to reducing costs, the Nokia SaaS delivery model enables quicker time to market for 5G and IoT services through capabilities that include no code configuration, TM Forum open APIs, and field-proven network integrations.

Nokia AVA Charging SaaS incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customer engagements, speeding up commercialization of new CSP services through automation and no-code charging configurability. It can be used by CSP’s to monetize consumer services like cloud gaming, as well as enterprise services for vertical markets, including utilities, logistics and healthcare.

Kelvin Camenzuli, Chief Digital Officer at GO plc said: "As GO plc is already successfully down the 5G path with Nokia, with nationwide coverage expected by year end, we are excited to be integrating Nokia’s AVA SaaS based no-code charging solution. We believe it will allow us to transform our charging systems for 5G and accelerate our monetization efforts, whilst bringing greater value to our customers with faster deployment of innovative products and services.”

Mark Bunn, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia said: "We are very pleased to take Nokia’s valued GO plc partnership to another level by deploying AVA Charging SaaS. As more 5G services come online, CSPs and enterprises are increasingly recognizing the need to move away from customized software toward the multitude of benefits, including operational flexibility, that SaaS can deliver in the telecom space.”

Erez Sverdlov, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Market Leader, Europe at Nokia said: "This is an important expansion of Nokia’s relationship with GO plc and allows us to work together to further enhance its network performance and capabilities, including by tapping into new monetization opportunities, in order to deliver superior 5G experiences cost effectively to GO subscribers.”

