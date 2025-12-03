Nokia Teams With KPN To Power Dutch Digital Services; And UAE's Du For 5G Autonomous Network Slicing

(RTTNews) - Finnish telecom major Nokia Oyj (NOK) Wednesday announced an agreement with Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNY.PK), a Dutch telecommunications company, to help transform the Netherlands' core digital infrastructure through the deployment of an 800G-capable IP and optical network.

Separately, Nokia announced its collaboration with UAE -based telecom operator du to deliver premium, self-optimizing 5G services for enterprises, industries, and consumers. The companies would launch the first 5G advanced autonomous network slicing solution to power premium services.

In its deal with KPN, Nokia said it has been selected to help transform the Netherlands' nationwide initiative, known as FabriQ, which forms the 'digital aorta' for all fixed and mobile services delivered by KPN to consumers, business and wholesale users across a range of enterprise sectors.

KPN's network, with Nokia's latest generation of FP5-powered IP routers and PSE-6-based optical systems, will support more than 216 terabits per second or Tbps, higher than the 48 Tbps at present, and will enable customer services of more than 10 gigabits per second.

Erik Brands, Executive Vice-President, Network, KPN, said, "FabriQ is the foundation of KPN's digital infrastructure. It supports millions of Dutch businesses and users across a range of sectors including manufacturing, commercial real estate and smart building. We are happy to select Nokia as our technology partner. Nokia's high-performance IP and optical platforms give us the capacity, security and automation we need for today's services and for the next decade of digital growth."

Further, regarding its deal with du, Nokia said the first implementation of a groundbreaking 5G Advanced autonomous network slicing solution marks a major milestone in the evolution of 5G technology.

With the innovative solution, du will be able to deliver premium, intent-based services to its customers across diverse use cases, including business-critical operations and applications, live events, broadcasting, gaming, XR, and AI applications.

