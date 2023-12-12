|
12.12.2023 08:12:15
Nokia to acquire Fenix Group, strengthening wireless offering in the Defense segment
Press Release
Nokia to acquire Fenix Group, strengthening wireless offering in the Defense segment
· Acquisition of North American Fenix Group will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers.
12 December 2023
Espoo, Finland – Nokia, a global leader in telecommunications technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Fenix Group, a privately held company that specializes in tactical 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) communications solutions for the defense communities.
Fenix Group is a leading provider of innovative tactical communications products, including the Banshee product family. The systems are designed to provide high-speed, low latency data connections to many devices and users simultaneously, making them ideal for supporting a wide range of military applications. Fenix Group is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.
Nokia is a leading global provider of commercial 5G mobile broadband technology and private wireless solutions for ultra-reliable, mission-critical applications. The addition of Fenix’s tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers.
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "The acquisition of Fenix Group is an important milestone in our strategy to grow our defense business. We are excited to welcome Fenix to the Nokia family, and we look forward to working together to create a more stable world with high-performance, secure, and reliable communications solutions.”
Dave Peterson, CEO of Fenix Group, said: "We are thrilled to be joining Nokia. Nokia is a global leader in telecommunications technology, and its commitment to defense modernization is unmatched. We believe that by combining our capabilities, we can create even more innovative and effective solutions for our defense customers.”
Resources
Webpage: Nokia for Public Sector
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com
Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube
About Fenix Group
Fenix Group is a system integrator focused on battlefield technologies. The company has developed several 3GPP based tactical communications solutions, including a 4G portable Network-in-a-Box (Banshee) and an innovative MANET device named Talon, a direct communication between handsets via wireless mesh network, including a CELLBLOCK ?that prevents mobile handsets from being interrogated or geolocated.
Their tactical comms solutions are already highly ranked and recognized in the defense market. Nokia intends to accelerate the investments in developing further specific defense solutions leveraging its IPR portfolio following the most advanced 3GPP standards and security requirements.
The addition of Fenix’s tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers. Nokia and Fenix are committed to working together to create a more stable world and provide with reliable, secure communications solutions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.23
|Nokia erhält Netz-Auftrag von Deutscher Telekom (Dow Jones)
|
12.12.23
|Nokia senkt mittelfristige Margenziele (dpa-AFX)
|
12.12.23
|Nokia erwirbt US-Fenix Group und stärkt Militär-Kommunikation (Dow Jones)
|
11.12.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Nokia-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Nokia-Aktie trotzdem auf Erholungskurs: Jefferies senkt Nokia auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 3,10 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
05.12.23
|Nokia-Aktie deutlich leichter: Gewinnwarnung infolge von AT&T-Deal mit Ericsson - AT&T steigt an (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|ROUNDUP/Milliardenauftrag: AT&T gibt Ericsson den Vorzug vor Nokia (dpa-AFX)
|
05.12.23
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Behauptet - Nokia sehr schwach, Ericsson sehr fest (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|12.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.23
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.23
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.23
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,08
|3,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.