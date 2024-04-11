|
11.04.2024 07:00:00
Nokia to publish first-quarter interim report on 18 April 2024
Press Release
Nokia to publish first-quarter interim report on 18 April 2024
11 April 2024
Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its first-quarter interim report on 18 April 2024 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.
The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q1 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.
Analyst webcast
- Nokia's webcast will begin on 18 April 2024 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
- The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
- A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
- Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-317-5619.
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com
Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
08.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: Zum Start Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.24
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|11.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,21
|0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.