10.10.2024 07:00:00

Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2024 interim report on 17 October 2024

Press Release

Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2024 interim report on 17 October 2024

10 October 2024
Espoo, Finland –Nokia will publish its third-quarter and January-September 2024 interim report on 17 October 2024 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q3 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's webcast will begin on 17 October 2024 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-317-5619.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

