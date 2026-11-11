Nokia vs. Verizon: Which Telecommunications Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Building a diverse portfolio often includes choosing between infrastructure providers and service operators. Should you invest in the equipment manufacturer Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) or the service giant Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)?

Nokia focuses on the hardware and software that make modern networks possible, while Verizon sells connectivity directly to millions of consumer and business users. Both are central to the telecommunications ecosystem but offer different financial profiles. Investors must weigh Nokia's infrastructure growth against Verizon's established service revenue and cash generation.

Nokia provides the critical network infrastructure and software used by telecom providers, cloud companies, and governments. Its latest annual report, filed for 2025, shows that its connectivity reaches over 150 countries and supports more than 4.4 billion mobile subscriptions. The company operates across fixed, mobile, and optical networks, serving mission-critical enterprises as a key player among tech stocks globally.

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