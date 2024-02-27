|
27.02.2024 08:00:00
Nokia wins deal with Rakuten Mobile in Japan #MWC24
Press Release
Nokia wins deal with Rakuten Mobile in Japan #MWC24
- Nokia to supply equipment from its high-performance AirScale portfolio supporting the low 700MHz spectrum band to enhance the capacity and coverage of Rakuten Mobile’s nationwide network in Japan
- Rakuten Symphony intend to supply AirScale RAN equipment to its global customers
27 February 2024
Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Rakuten Mobile, Inc. (Rakuten Mobile) to supply Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions from its comprehensive energy-efficient AirScale portfolio supporting the low 700MHz spectrum band. The move will see Rakuten Mobile deliver enhanced coverage, capacity, and network performance to its customers across its end-to-end fully virtualized, cloud native OpenRAN mobile network in Japan.
Under the Rakuten Mobile deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its next generation AirScale radio access product portfolio powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. Low band 4G spectrum enables wider area coverage and reaches deeper into buildings than higher frequencies and will allow Rakuten Mobile to bring 4G to even more customers.
Sharad Sriwastawa, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile and President of Rakuten Symphony, commented: "The addition of capacity in the 700MHz band will complement our existing 4G network and help us to deliver even higher-quality service to our customers with enhanced speed, capacity, and coverage. The flexibility of Nokia’s AirScale RAN portfolio made this an easy decision and we look forward to working with them moving forward.”
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "This is an important win in a key market for Nokia and we are thrilled to support Rakuten Group on the evolution of its 4G network. With the addition of the 700MHz frequency to its spectrum assets, Rakuten Mobile will be able to offer advanced 4G services for both consumers and business users in indoor locations. With our industry-leading AirScale portfolio, we can support all deployment scenarios and frequency bands.”
Rakuten Mobile applied for the 700MHz spectrum, known as the 'platinum band', and received approval from the Japanese government's Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications in October 2023. Rakuten Mobile plans to expand its mobile service offering across the country. Rakuten Mobile will leverage existing base station sites for a sustainable and cost-efficient deployment.
In a separate negotiation, Nokia and Rakuten Mobile subsidiary, Rakuten Symphony, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to provide AirScale RAN equipment to its customers in selected markets. Rakuten Symphony is a Rakuten Group company providing end-to-end integration B2B services for the global mobile telecom industry and enabling next-generation, cloud-based, international mobile services.
Resources
Webpage: Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN
Webpage: Nokia anyRAN
Webpage: Nokia AirScale Baseband
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Media Inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com
Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nokia-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Nokia-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Nokia schließt neues Abkommen mit Vivo und beendet Patentstreit (Dow Jones)
|
29.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|ROUNDUP: Nokia hofft nach Gewinneinbruch auf anziehende Investitionsbereitschaft (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nokia auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 4 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|Nokia hofft nach Gewinneinbruch auf anziehende Investitionsbereitschaft (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,25
|0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX setzt Rekordjagd fort -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag im Verlauf fester. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte derweil einen neuen Rekordwert erreichen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Derweil zeigten sich die asiatischen Indizes im Verlauf leicht erholt.