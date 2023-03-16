Press Release

Nokia wireless connectivity supporting The Ocean Cleanup to rid the oceans of plastic

Nokia will be providing private wireless connectivity, network edge equipment and analytics to help The Ocean Cleanup’s plastic harvesting operations in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

16 March 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced it will deploy private wireless connectivity, network edge equipment and analytics for The Ocean Cleanup, the international non-profit project working to develop and scale technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. The collaboration is in line with Nokia’s enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as a broader longstanding commitment to advancing the role of technology in combatting climate change and minimizing environmental impacts.

Nokia is focused on the role its products play in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, using connectivity and digitalization to restore stalled productivity, provide inclusive access to opportunity and relieve pressure on the environment and natural ecosystems. According to UNESCO, plastic waste makes up 80% of all marine pollution and around 8 to 10 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year.

Nokia and MCS, Nokia’s partner for Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) distribution in the Benelux, have already successfully deployed the first Nokia DAC private wireless solution for The Ocean Cleanup’s operations in the North Pacific, and will deploy further systems at a later stage. Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. The Nokia connectivity, Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) and analytics will be used for applications such as high-end video connectivity over 4G technology, to help navigate The Ocean Cleanup’s operations while harvesting plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

5G, private wireless, edge compute, sensors, AI-based analytics, drones and other advanced technologies will play an increasingly critical role in supporting the conservation and sustainability of our natural environment by providing immediate up-to-date and constant information on the status of the environment, whether on land or in the sea. Working with The Ocean Cleanup provides the opportunity to explore that role further.

Subho Mukherjee, Head of Sustainability at Nokia, said: "Through our subsea optical fiber networks, innovations such as acoustic sensing technology, remote environmental monitoring, or private wireless, Nokia can – and will - continue to play an important role in the marine environment. We are proud to support and collaborate with The Ocean Cleanup, and look forward to see how our technology can genuinely drive sustainable change and help protect critical natural resources and habitats.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, said: "At Nokia we believe that there is no green without digital, and that we have our greatest positive impact on people’s lives and the planet through our products and solutions. This project truly exemplifies that. Our Nokia DAC private wireless network and Nokia MXIE edge computing system will ensure reliable, cost-effective voice and data communication between the two ships involved in the clean-up operation. With secure coverage on open sea also enabling video and analytics, this solution improves worker safety and provides high visibility and scouting of target clean-up areas.”

Resources and additional information

Website: Nokia Sustainability

Website: Nokia ESG Strategy Hub

Website: Nokia Digital Automation Cloud

Website: Nokia MX Industrial Edge

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is an international nonprofit project that develops and scales technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. They aim to achieve this goal by taking a two-pronged approach: stemming the inflow via rivers and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean. For the latter, The Ocean Cleanup develops large-scale systems to efficiently concentrate the plastic for periodic removal. This plastic is tracked and traced through DNV’s chain of custody model to certify claims of origin when recycling it into new products. To close the tap in rivers, The Ocean Cleanup has developed a portfolio of Interceptor™ Solutions to halt and extract riverine plastic before it reaches the ocean. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs a broadly multi-disciplined team of approximately 140. The foundation is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information, visit: theoceancleanup.com and follow @theoceancleanup on social media.

About MCS

Making complex technology simple. That's our mission. So everyone can use innovative IoT solutions carefree. And since our founding in 1997, we have been making people's daily work and lives easier, safer and more sustainable. We do this by working with carefully chosen partners. We support them in setting up and delivering successful Managed loT solutions and secure private networks. In this way, our many years of professional expertise are combined with the knowledge of partners in many different sectors. We also provide the necessary hardware and software components for these networks. For more information, visit: mcs-nl.com and follow @MCS Benelux on LinkedIn

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Test