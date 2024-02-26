Press Release

Nokia’s anyRAN broadens options for commercial Cloud RAN deployment and targets enterprises with partners Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft #MWC24

Nokia successfully completes multiple Cloud RAN trials with industry ecosystem partners proving In-Line accelerator technology ahead of commercial availability this year.

Extends anyRAN approach to enterprises and system integrators with pre-packaged cloud core and RAN offer helping to accelerate adoption of 5G in enterprise segment.

26 February 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its Cloud RAN solution will be available commercially in 2024 following the successful completion of multiple trials worldwide with hardware vendors, webscale companies, and chipset manufacturers. Nokia's anyRAN approach enables a fast transition to hybrid environments of Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN, ensuring consistent performance and interoperability with common software and In-Line acceleration architecture. Nokia has also announced the launch of anyRAN for enterprise in partnership with Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft that will see the companies offer private wireless solutions to enterprise customers1.

Nokia has completed global trials with its ecosystem of industry partners to enable its customers to build future-ready Cloud RAN networks that remove complexity and ensure openness and flexibility. This means that mobile operators and enterprises can choose any server and cloud environment, including the Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) layer, higher-layer processing architectures and associated server hardware providers without supplier lock-in.

Underpinning this is Nokia’s high-performance, energy-efficient In-Line acceleration architecture that seamlessly integrates with all leading cloud or server infrastructures. Nokia has already successfully performed end-to-end 5G data calls (Layer 3 calls) in multi-vendor setups. Nokia’s flexible anyRAN approach supports any purpose-built, hybrid or Cloud RAN environment, helping customers get their Cloud RAN services up and running much faster.

Nokia’s anyRAN for enterprise offers more choice and flexibility for enterprises through collaboration with best-in-class system integrators and cloud core solution providers alongside providing Nokia’s AirScale radio access portfolio to suit their specific requirements. By pre-packaging these solutions together, mobile operators and enterprises will benefit from a faster deployment due to extensive interoperability testing with core suppliers. The collaboration will also enable Nokia to support core vendors’ networks and their ecosystems as well as provide access to new segments and markets. The move also aims to accelerate the adoption of 5G in the enterprise sector and support industries in their digital transformation.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Last year, we launched anyRAN to give our customers more flexibility with Cloud RAN and we have since made huge strides in making Cloud RAN a commercial reality by completing numerous pilots and trials with the wider industry. We are now extending our reach to private wireless by offering more choices on core with our industry partners. High-quality and reliable RAN solutions are essential for enterprises to support their mission and business-critical applications and enable business growth. The strength of our industry partnerships means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by jointly delivering competitive advantage to operators and enterprises embracing Cloud RAN.”

Nokia AirScale portfolio enhancements

At Mobile World Congress 2024, Nokia will showcase its radio leadership with enhancements to its comprehensive AirScale product portfolio. This will include new radios supporting additional bands and bandwidth as well as new ultra-performance plug-in cards for its market-leading baseband products. Nokia will also showcase the latest developments with its best-in-class partners in making anyRAN the most flexible and open RAN offering in the market. Additional demonstrations will also be included on our partner’s stands. Visit Hall 3 to experience Nokia’s industry-leading technology solutions.

Resources

Webpage: Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN

Webpage: Nokia anyRAN

Webpage: Nokia AirScale Baseband

Press release: Nokia launches anyRAN to drive CloudRAN partnerships enabling flexibility for mobile network operators and enterprises

Press release: Nokia demonstrates Cloud RAN flexibility with Arm and HPE

Press release: Nokia and Elisa successfully complete Europe’s first Cloud RAN trial powered by In-Line acceleration

Notes to Editors

The Nokia anyRAN and Private 5G Solution use the HPE ProLiant™ DL110, as the RAN and edge optimized server platform from HPE. Nokia is also exploring opportunities with Athonet, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to provide customers with a complete P5G solution

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube