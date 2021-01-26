Press Release

Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.

Nokia’s complete C-Band solutions portfolio available for indoor and outdoor coverage

Nokia C-Band solutions work across both 5G non-standalone and standalone networks; utilize latest AirScale infrastructure

C-Band spectrum is a key resource for capacity and coverage capabilities of 5G networks

26 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its enhanced C-Band portfolio will be available from Q1 2021 to support mobile operators’ 5G network deployments, following the conclusion of the recent spectrum auction in the U.S. Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio, which covers both indoor and outdoor deployment needs, includes massive MIMO antenna solutions, hybrid antennas that combine both passive and active radio platforms into a single, modular unit, macro remote radio heads and small cell solutions to cover all connectivity and deployment requirements.

C-Band spectrum, between 3.4 GHz and 4.2 GHz, is a crucial resource for operators to offer the best mix of 5G network capacity and coverage to subscribers. In the U.S. 280 MHz of spectrum, between 3.7 GHz and 3.98 GHz, has been allocated of use by 5G services.

Nokia’s C-Band solution builds on its previous capabilities in readiness for rollouts across the U.S. by introducing a wide variety of network solutions that support both 5G non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) networks, classic to full cloud implementations, including support for Open RAN solutions. This deployment flexibility is an important capability as the industry moves towards standalone architecture. The solution leverages Nokia’s latest AirScale radio access solutions for C-Band.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently completed its C-Band spectrum auction, which received significant interest from mobile operators. The C-Band offers huge capacity scaling and connectivity supporting the increased demand for mobile network capacity. The auctioned spectrum will be cleared for use for 5G services during 2021 and 2022. It is anticipated that the rollout of C-Band networks will start in the coming months in the initial 100 MHz, with the remaining 180 MHz expected to be cleared and released the year after.

Last year, Nokia was the first vendor to complete a 5G trial in C-Band spectrum in the U.S. using its commercial 5G AirScale portfolio. The C-Band is already the pioneer mid-band in many countries around the world for 5G services.

Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia, stated: "Now that the U.S. has completed its C-Band spectrum auction, the carriers are turning their attention towards capitalizing on their new spectrum assets and rolling out new 5G services. Nokia has a comprehensive range of solutions ready-to-go that cover all customer requirements and scenarios. We look forward to working with our customers to deploy these solutions and help deliver incredible 5G experiences to businesses and consumers across the country.”

Resources

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com