Nokomis Energy and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure to Develop 30 New Solar Projects in the Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokomis Energy, a Minneapolis-based clean energy developer, and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of Rosemawr Management, have announced a partnership on the deployment of more than 50 MW of solar across Minnesota. The portfolio consists of 30 projects which are expected to generate more than 70 million kWh per year upon completion.

"The deployment of solar infrastructure throughout Minnesota accelerates the transition to clean, low-cost electricity and delivers benefits throughout the communities we serve. We partnered with Rosemawr because of their long-term commitment to developing community-based infrastructure" said Brendan Dillon at Nokomis Energy. "Minnesota is our home and the communities we work with are our own, so that is a critical factor in our approach."

"Nokomis has built a proven model for developing clean energy solutions that optimize the benefits for the communities where they are deployed. They are an ideal partner for us as we continue our push to build out and invest in sustainable infrastructure projects by working with best in-class local developers" said Josh Herlands at Rosemawr.

Nokomis Energy was founded in 2017 to help the people, businesses and communities of the Upper Midwest benefit from the transition to a clean energy economy. The Nokomis team brings several decades of national experience in successful clean energy development to the region, which has led to the development of over 50MW of solar energy locally. For more information, visit www.nokomisenergy.com.

Rosemawr is an established alternative investment management firm focused on the municipal, not-for-profit, charter school, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Rosemawr was founded in 2008 and currently has approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management. The firm's sustainable infrastructure portfolio currently includes investments in over 80 solar energy projects located across 13 states, plus numerous investments across property assessed clean energy (PACE), wind energy, and other technologies. For more information, visit www.rosemawr.com and for inquiries please contact sustainable@rosemawr.com.

