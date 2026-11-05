Nomad Holdings Aktie

Nomad Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A112D1 / ISIN: VGG6564A1057

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05.11.2026 02:42:39

Nomad Foods: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) announced that it returned to organic revenue growth. Managing raw material inflation while protecting profit margins determines long-term shareholder returns. Operational flexibility dictates whether retail inventory disruptions harm sales or drive restocking gains. Three things management said stand out.

Supermarket freezer cyberattacks in France and Belgium disrupted retail stock. Nomad Foods redirected its manufacturing network to fulfill urgent restocking orders, which turned temporary category outages into a modest sales boost.

Cost inflation in fish is pressuring fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a core operating profit metric. Management implemented a second off-cycle price increase, a rate hike outside normal contract windows, to cover raw material cost hikes.

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