24.08.2022 14:30:00

Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7, 2022

FELTHAM, England, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com/

Nomad Foods Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Anthony Bucalo
Nomad Foods Limited
+1-914-907-8724

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-on-september-7-2022-301610236.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

