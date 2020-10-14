|
14.10.2020 01:14:00
Nomad Royalty Company Announces 2020 Third Quarter Gold and Silver Deliveries
(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce its preliminary gold and silver deliveries from its royalty, stream and gold loan interests:
Metal deliveries - attributable to Nomad
Ounces
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan
2,450
2,450
900
5,800
Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests(1)
1,677
1,686
2,200
5,563
Silver - Stream Interests
43,963
56,254
52,616
152,833
Gold equivalent ounces(2)
4,597
4,655
3,769
13,021
Preliminary metal sales:
Metal sales - attributable to Nomad
Ounces
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan
2,450
2,450
900
5,800
Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests (1)
1,677
1,521
2,365
5,563
Silver - Stream Interests
127,946
56,254
52,616
236,816
Gold equivalent ounces (2)
5,493
4,491
3,933
13,917
The Company realized preliminary revenues of $7.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 resulting from 3,933 gold equivalent ounces(2) sold.
As per the vend-in transactions closed on May 27, 2020, Nomad was entitled to payments made in respect of the acquired assets since January 1, 2020. As such, the preliminary gold and silver deliveries and sales above for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 include payment received on the closing of the vend-in transactions.
Notes:
(1)
Preliminary metal sales and deliveries for gold include 409 ounces earned from the RDM NSR Royalty (cash settled).
(2)
The Company's royalty and stream revenues are converted to gold equivalent ounces by dividing the gold royalty and stream revenues for a specific period by the average realized gold price per ounce for the same respective period. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. The gold equivalent ounces attributable to Nomad include the revenues, net of cost of sales from the Bonikro gold stream from January 1 to May 27, 2020, reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows, investing activities as Cash acquired for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020.
ABOUT NOMAD
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 12 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com
SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRote Vorzeichen an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Indizes letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite.