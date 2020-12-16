|
16.12.2020 00:47:00
Nomad Royalty Company Joins UN Global Compact
MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations ("UN") Global Compact. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 11,500 companies and non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.
As a participant, Nomad has committed to voluntarily aligning its operations and strategy with the ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Nomad's short-term focus will be on four Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"): Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; and Climate Action.
"Nomad is building the UN Global Compact principles into the foundation of our business systems. As a UN Global Compact member, we will continually seek opportunities to work with our partners towards long term environmental protection and social benefits in the communities where they operate" said Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of Nomad.
By signing the UN Global Compact, Nomad is committing to annual reporting on our SDGs. Ongoing work with our partners, shareholders and other stakeholders will continue to inform our approach.
ABOUT NOMAD
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 13 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com
SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones & Co. mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Dienstaghandel mit deutlich grünen Vorzeichen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag fester. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben am Dienstag ab.