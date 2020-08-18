Nomad Temporary Housing Achieves Highest Average Score in the 26th Annual 2020 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is honored to have achieved the highest average score amongst US temporary housing companies, according to the 2020 Nationwide Relocating Employees Survey. This annual survey of thousands of relocating employees was conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC.

This is one of over forty client awards, or top industry rankings, that Nomad has achieved in the last four years. Nomad also was ranked #1 in Highest Average Score in the recent 2020 Relocation Managers' Survey, conducted by Trippel Research & Survey LLC. Nomad has been ranked #1 in Average Score or #1 in Net Satisfaction five additional times by the Trippel Survey of relocation managers or relocating employees between 2013 and 2019.

"The Nomad team is thrilled to have achieved the highest average score in both of the 2020 Trippel Research surveys. The associates in all of our global offices strive to deliver industry leading service, around the world. After seven #1 rankings since 2013, we thank our clients and guests that have recognized the consistency of service delivery at Nomad," states Gavan James, CEO and founder of Nomad. Further, James adds "This honor extends to the hundreds of quality firms we call Nomad Certified Partners. These companies and their employees adhere to the high Nomad standards of service delivery, every day."

About Nomad: Employing a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes an award-winning sourcing technology, Nomad offers a single point of contact for clients booking within their network of 1800 partners. Nomad offers thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

