Nominating Committee’s recommendation for Board of Directors ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm, and new election of Katarina Martinson. Annika Lundius has declined re-election. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.

Katarina Martinson was born in 1981 and has a M.Sc. from the Stockholm School of Economics. With a background as an analyst, she now works with asset management for the Lundberg family. Katarina Martinson is Chair of the board of Indutrade and board member of L E Lundbergföretagen, L E Lundberg Kapitalförvaltning, Fastighets AB L E Lundberg, Förvaltnings AB Lunden, Fidelio Capital and Husqvarna.

Information regarding all proposed Board members is available on Industrivärden's website (www.industrivarden.net).

The Nominating Committee’s other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Industrivärden.

The Nominating Committee’s members are Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Stefan Nilsson, Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and others, Mikael Schmidt, SCA and Essity Pension Foundations and others, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of AB Industrivärden. Mats Guldbrand is the Nominating Committee Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 21, 2022, in Stockholm.





Stockholm, January 27, 2022

AB Industrivärden (publ)





For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand, Nominating Committee Chairman, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.





The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on January 27, 2022.

Attachment