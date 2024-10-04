Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2025 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Menckel, Investment AB Latour, Chairman

Sophie Larsén, AMF Fonder

Anette Dahlberg, Första AP-fonden

Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding

Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The four owner representatives in the Nomination Committee represent in total 52 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2024.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 24, 2025, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedningen@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before January 9, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Menckel, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer at Investment AB Latour, +46 733 99 34 19

Joakim Nideborn, Chief Financial Officer at HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 200 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023 and is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment