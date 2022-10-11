|
Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023
October 11, 2022
The following representatives have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Hexatronic Group:
- Staffan Ringvall, representing Handelsbanken Fonder
- Angelica Hanson, representing AMF Pension & Fonder
- Jonas Nordlund, representing himself
- Mark Shay, representing Accendo Capital
- Anders Persson, co-opted, Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group
The Nomination Committee has been selected in accordance with the instruction adopted at the annual general meeting 2022. The Nomination Committee represents around 26 percent of the votes in the company. The proposal from the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2023 and at the corporate web site https://group.hexatronic.com.
Shareholders who wish to leave a proposal to the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2023 may do so by mailing agm@hexatronic.com (please mark "to Nomination Committee”).
Gothenburg October 11, 2022
For more information, please contact
Anders Persson
Chairman of the Board Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 702 69 08 90
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CEST on October 11, 2022.
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.
