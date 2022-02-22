Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB (publ) proposes new election of Anna Kleine.

At the 2022 Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the board members Charlotte Brogren, CTO of Alimak Group AB (publ), Fredrik Hansson, former CEO of Roxtec Group AB, Anders Mörck, CFO Investment AB Latour (publ), Cecilia Wachtmeister, CCO of Kambi Group Plc (publ) and Niklas Edling, CEO of ScandiNova AB. As Chairman of the Board the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Charlotte Brogren.

As a new member of the Board the Committee proposes Anna Kleine, CEO of Fellowmind in Sweden, a leading Microsoft partner. Anna has extensive experience in IT, digital transformation and business development, from several years in Group management of HiQ. Ulf Södergren, former CTO of ASSA ABLOY (publ), has declined re-election. The proposal implies that the number of board members, appointed by the Annual General Meeting, will be unchanged for the upcoming term and will consist of six board members in total.

"I would like to thank Ulf, who during his time on the Board, and as Chairman of the Board's Development Committee, has helped the company with valuable insight in industrial processes and product development. I would also like to welcome Anna to the Board and look forward working with her and her knowledge of IT and digital transformation - where HMS Networks sees exciting opportunities ahead”, Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee comprises: Chairman Johan Menckel (Investment AB Latour), Staffan Dahlström (private shareholding), Tomas Riesbecker (AMF), Patrik Jönsson (SEB Fonder) and Charlotte Brogren (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee is appointed of shareholders representing 55 percent of the total numbers of shares outstanding.

Other proposals of the Nomination Committee will be announced in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

