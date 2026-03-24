Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Nomination of Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG



24.03.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST



The Board of Directors proposes that Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen be elected as new members of the Board of Directors at the 77th Annual General Meeting to be held on April 14, 2026. They will replace Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert, who are not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Anna Peter, a Swiss national, is currently a partner and member of the corporate/M&A practice team at Homburger in Zurich, Switzerland, with a focus on corporate governance and executive compensation matters. Anna Peter studied law at the University of Zurich, received a doctorate in capital markets law and holds an LL.M. from New York University School of Law. (LINK TO FULL CV).



Mads Joergensen, a Swiss and Danish dual citizen, currently serves as Group CFO of the Georg Fischer Corporation and member of the Corporate Executive Committee since 2019. Previously, he was CFO of GF Piping Systems from 2009 to 2019. Before joining Georg Fischer, he held various corporate finance roles. Mads Joergensen holds a master’s degree in economics & business administration of Copenhagen Business School (LINK TO FULL CV).



“We are pleased to nominate Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen for election to the Board of Directors. Both candidates have extensive experience and highly relevant expertise that will further strengthen the Board’s capabilities. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working closely with Anna and Mads,” said Benjamin Loh, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert for their many years of dedicated service and valuable contributions that have helped shape the development of Comet, and wish them every success in their future endeavors,” Benjamin Loh added.



-end- Contact Dr Ulrich Steiner VP Communications, Investor Relations & Sustainability T +41 31 744 99 95 ulrich.steiner@comet.ch Corporate Calendar April 14, 2026 77th Annual General Meeting, Trading Update Q1 July 31, 2026 Half-year results 2026 October 20, 2026 Trading Update Q3 Comet

Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

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