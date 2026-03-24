Comet Aktie
WKN DE: A2DNSP / ISIN: CH0360826991
|
24.03.2026 06:30:14
Nomination of Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
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Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Board of Directors proposes that Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen be elected as new members of the Board of Directors at the 77th Annual General Meeting to be held on April 14, 2026. They will replace Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert, who are not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
Anna Peter, a Swiss national, is currently a partner and member of the corporate/M&A practice team at Homburger in Zurich, Switzerland, with a focus on corporate governance and executive compensation matters. Anna Peter studied law at the University of Zurich, received a doctorate in capital markets law and holds an LL.M. from New York University School of Law. (LINK TO FULL CV).
Comet
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296358
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296358 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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