Nominations Open for 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are now open for the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of the sourcing industry through the application of new approaches and technology.

Nominations will be accepted from enterprise buyers of IT and business services, as well as technology and service providers, from now through Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, produced by ISG Events, recognizes the innovative ways people are driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models. Outstanding achievement is recognized in the following categories:

Excellence : Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider;

: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider; Innovation : Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients;

: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients; Transformation : Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function;

: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function; Workplace of the Future : Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology;

: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology; Environmental Sustainability : Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees;

: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees; Diversity: Recognizing diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes.

The winners will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Tuesday, November 22, at the Park Plaza Victoria in London.

In addition to announcing the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, ISG will announce the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies. The gala event will mark the culmination of ISG Sourcing Industry Week and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA.

"We are delighted to host the sixth annual ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, the industry’s premier program for recognizing the most successful partnerships and people transforming business today,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA.

"In times of disruption, the relationships between enterprises and their business and technology providers become even more critical for success,” Hall continued. "The first annual ISG Sourcing Industry Week EMEA, combining our prestigious awards programs and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA, will celebrate and explore insights from client engagements and showcase the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data to help enterprises and providers develop strategies for agility, innovation and success.”

Nomination Guidelines and Selection Criteria

Nominations for the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA will be accepted until close of business Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Finalists in each category will be notified in writing by Friday, October 21, 2022, and will be publicly announced on Monday, October 31.

Full details of the award categories and nomination guidelines are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005018/en/