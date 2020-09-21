|
Nominees Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards
TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - It is our pleasure to announce the nominations for the 2020 DGC Awards for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously announced on September 3rd and are also included below. Winners in these categories will be announced at the 19th Annual Awards on consecutive nights beginning on October 24th, 2020.
We were pleased to receive over 300 submissions this year that represent a broad swath of the diversity and talent of the Canadian film & television industry.
"These nominees represent the inventiveness and perseverance of the Canadian film & television industry," said DGC President Tim Southam. "The exceptional work that these filmmakers have created have earned them recognition not just in Canada but around the world. It is a privilege to be able to celebrate this talent year after year at the DGC Awards."
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Charles Officer - Akilla's Escape
Jeanne Leblanc - Les Nôtres / Our Own
Sonia Bonspille Boileau - Rustic Oracle
Daniel Roby - Target Number One
Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Yung Chang - This is Not a Movie
Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian
Claude Guilmain - High Wire / Sur la Corde Raide
Charles Wilkinson - Haida Modern
Danielle Sturk - El Toro
DGC DISCOVERY AWARD SHORT LIST
Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian
Tracey Deer - Beans
Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt - No Ordinary Man
Dusty Mancinelli, Madeleine Sims-Fewer - Violation
BEST SHORT FILM
Andrew Moir - Take Me to Prom
Trevor Anderson - Jesse Jams
Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby
Glen Matthews - Teething
Jesse Shamata - A Simple F*cking Gesture (formerly The Wave)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
François Séguin - The Song of Names
Craig Lathrop - The Lighthouse
Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape
David Pelletier - Mafia Inc
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Ron Sanders - Falling
Matthew Hannam - The Nest
Michele Conroy - In the Tall Grass
Jorge Weisz - Hammer
Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium - Queen of the Morning Calm
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Caroline Christie (with Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future
Jennifer Abbott - The Magnitude of all Things
Lee Walker - Butterflies in the Storm
Caroline Christie - First We Eat
Nicholas Montgomery - No Roses on a Sailor's Grave
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Robert Bertola, Marvyn Dennis, Kelly McGahey - The Education of Fredrick Fitzell
Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, Christopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass
David McCallum, Dave Rose, Krystin Hunter, Amelia Chiarelli - Akilla's Escape
Adam Stein, Joseph Bracciale, Kevin Banks, Rose Gregoris - Ready or Not
Faustine Pelipel - Things I Do for Money
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans
Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection
Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot
Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk
Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending
Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady!
Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys?
Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy
Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The Spider
Leslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes
Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex
Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm
Felipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer
Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed
Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott
Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction
Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The Moroi
Armando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends
Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra
André Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot
Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne
Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert
Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the Race
Marian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5
Jean Bécotte - Glass Houses
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the Noise
Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown
Chris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz
Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World
Ciara Vernon - Hey Lady!
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
D. Gillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good
Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2
Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise
Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott
James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer
Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
David Wharnsby - Hey Lady!
James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior
Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News
Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
Robert de Lint - Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
J.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows
Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred
Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Kayla Stewart - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise
Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5
Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet
Jill Purdy, Marvyn Dennis, P. Jason MacNeill, Steven Blair, Kelly McGahey - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift
James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings
David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady!
Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
The Directors Guild of Canada(DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.
