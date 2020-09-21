Nominees Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - It is our pleasure to announce the nominations for the 2020 DGC Awards for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously announced on September 3rd and are also included below. Winners in these categories will be announced at the 19th Annual Awards on consecutive nights beginning on October 24th, 2020.

We were pleased to receive over 300 submissions this year that represent a broad swath of the diversity and talent of the Canadian film & television industry.

"These nominees represent the inventiveness and perseverance of the Canadian film & television industry," said DGC President Tim Southam. "The exceptional work that these filmmakers have created have earned them recognition not just in Canada but around the world. It is a privilege to be able to celebrate this talent year after year at the DGC Awards."

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Charles Officer - Akilla's Escape

Jeanne Leblanc - Les Nôtres / Our Own

Sonia Bonspille Boileau - Rustic Oracle

Daniel Roby - Target Number One

Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Yung Chang - This is Not a Movie

Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian

Claude Guilmain - High Wire / Sur la Corde Raide

Charles Wilkinson - Haida Modern

Danielle Sturk - El Toro

DGC DISCOVERY AWARD SHORT LIST

Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian

Tracey Deer - Beans

Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt - No Ordinary Man

Dusty Mancinelli, Madeleine Sims-Fewer - Violation

BEST SHORT FILM

Andrew Moir - Take Me to Prom

Trevor Anderson - Jesse Jams

Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby

Glen Matthews - Teething

Jesse Shamata - A Simple F*cking Gesture (formerly The Wave)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

François Séguin - The Song of Names

Craig Lathrop - The Lighthouse

Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape

David Pelletier - Mafia Inc

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Ron Sanders - Falling

Matthew Hannam - The Nest

Michele Conroy - In the Tall Grass

Jorge Weisz - Hammer

Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium - Queen of the Morning Calm

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Caroline Christie (with Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future

Jennifer Abbott - The Magnitude of all Things

Lee Walker - Butterflies in the Storm

Caroline Christie - First We Eat

Nicholas Montgomery - No Roses on a Sailor's Grave

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Robert Bertola, Marvyn Dennis, Kelly McGahey - The Education of Fredrick Fitzell

Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, Christopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass

David McCallum, Dave Rose, Krystin Hunter, Amelia Chiarelli - Akilla's Escape

Adam Stein, Joseph Bracciale, Kevin Banks, Rose Gregoris - Ready or Not

Faustine Pelipel - Things I Do for Money

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans

Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection

Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk

Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending

Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady!

Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys?

Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy

Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The Spider

Leslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes

Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex

Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm

Felipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed

Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction

Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The Moroi

Armando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends

Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

André Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne

Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert

Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the Race

Marian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5

Jean Bécotte - Glass Houses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Zoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the Noise

Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown

Chris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz

Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World

Ciara Vernon - Hey Lady!

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

D. Gillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good

Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2

Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

David Wharnsby - Hey Lady!

James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior

Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News

Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Robert de Lint - Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

J.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred

Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso, Kayla Stewart - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5

Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet

Jill Purdy, Marvyn Dennis, P. Jason MacNeill, Steven Blair, Kelly McGahey - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift

James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings

David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady!

Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DGCTalent. Use the hashtag #DGCAwards to join the conversation!

The Directors Guild of Canada(DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office