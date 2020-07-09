Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market in India, Forecast to 2025 - Marketing Activities by Leading Brands, Including Endorsements by Leading Film Stars, Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Pack Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth of non-alcoholic beverage market in India can be attributed to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income and an increasing number of people consuming soft drinks and juices with their meals. Moreover, marketing activities by leading brands, including endorsements by leading film stars, have also been driving non-alcoholic beverage consumption in India. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, and consumer propensity towards consumption of food & beverages has led to the rise in the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.

The non-alcoholic beverage market is categorized into Carbonated Beverages & Non-Carbonated Beverages, among which Non-Carbonated Beverages have witnessed a faster growth and the category is expected to grow at a higher pace than Carbonated Beverages throughout the forecast period as well. Non-Carbonated Beverages category held the majority share in 2019, because of their health benefits, huge popularity and consumer's preferences for a healthy lifestyle.

North India dominated the country's non-alcoholic beverage market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in India Non-Alcoholic Beverage market are Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd (PepsiCo), Dabur Limited, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Manpasnad Beverages Ltd., and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of India non-alcoholic beverage products market

non-alcoholic beverage products market To classify and forecast India non-alcoholic beverage products market based on category, by distribution channel, regional distribution, and company

non-alcoholic beverage products market based on category, by distribution channel, regional distribution, and company To identify drivers and challenges for India non-alcoholic beverage products market

non-alcoholic beverage products market To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India non-alcoholic beverage market

non-alcoholic beverage market To conduct pricing analysis for India non-alcoholic beverage market

non-alcoholic beverage market To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in India non-alcoholic beverage products market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Carbonated Vs Non-Carbonated)

5.2.2. By Packaging Type (Bottle, Cans, Others (Tetra-packs & Pouches, etc.))

5.2.3. By Pack Size (Below 250ml, 250ml-1L, Above 1L)

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Traditional Department Stores, Modern Department Stores, Convenience Store, Online and Others (Direct Selling, Pharmacies/Chemist, EBOs, etc.))

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



6. India Carbonated Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Category (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional/Energy & Sports Drinks, Flavored Drinks and Others (Iced Tea-Lemon, Soda, etc.))

6.2.2. By Packaging Type

6.2.3. By Pack Size

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Non-Carbonated Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category (Bottled Water, Fruit Juices & Drinks and Others (Dairy-based Drinks, Lipton Iced Tea, etc.))

7.2.2. By Packaging Type

7.2.3. By Pack Size

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Supply Chain Analysis



9. Import Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles



Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Varun Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (PepsiCo)

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd.

Nestle

ITC Ltd.

Hector Beverages Private Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt4qwu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-in-india-forecast-to-2025---marketing-activities-by-leading-brands-including-endorsements-by-leading-film-stars-driving-growth-301090802.html

SOURCE Research and Markets