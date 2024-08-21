21 AUGUST 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed John E Milad to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with immediate effect.

John brings over 25 years’ experience as an executive leader, board member, venture capital investor and investment banker focussed on the life sciences and medical technology sectors. He is currently the CEO of ERS Genomics, a licenser of the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology.

Previously, John was co-founder and CEO of Quanta Dialysis Technologies, leading the development and commercial launch of a portable hemodialysis system. Prior to this, he served as CFO of Nitec Pharma, transitioning the company from development to commercial stage.

John is also an experienced venture investor, with previous roles as Partner and co-Head of Healthcare Ventures at Downing LLP and Investment Director at NBGI Ventures. Before that, he worked at Atlas Venture and Kirkland Investors.

John currently serves as a Trustee on the Board of Kidney Research UK and is a business mentor at the Royal Academy of Engineering’s accelerator program.

There are no disclosures to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8 R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to John E Milad’s appointment.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

