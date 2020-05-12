Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Forecasts to 2030: A Comprehensive Insight

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Lung cancer mainly begins in the lungs, and it may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. However, cancer from other organs may also spread to the lungs. When cancer cells spread from one organ to another, they are called metastases.

There are mainly two types of lung cancer Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers (IASLC, n.d.). However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. If untreated, SCLC can be fatal in a few weeks, in contrast to most cases of NSCLC.

NSCLC can be defined as any type of epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

In the United States, according to the data published by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) out of the total lung cancer cases approximately 85% of lung cancers are NSCLC. Among those cases, squamous cell carcinoma comprised 30% cases, adenocarcinoma comprised of 40% cases, and large-cell carcinoma comprised 15% cases. Also, all other country based registries have mentioned almost same percentage for NSCLC and its major subtypes.

NSCLC can be located in the mid-chest, but it is often also found in other parts of the lung too. Even though NSCLCs are associated with cigarette smoking, adenocarcinomas may also be found in patients who have never smoked. Also, itis relatively insensitive to chemotherapy and radiation therapy in comparison with SCLC.

NSCLC arises from the epithelial cells of the lung of the central bronchi to terminal alveoli. The histological type of NSCLC correlates with the site of origin, reflecting the variation in respiratory tract epithelium of the bronchi to alveoli. While squamous cell carcinoma starts near a central bronchus usually, Adenocarcinoma and bronchioloalveolar carcinoma typically originate in peripheral lung tissue.

The symptoms of NSCLC and SCLC can be similar, which may include a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, loss of appetite, weight loss, and unusual tiredness.

Although tobacco smoking is the major risk factor for either type of lung cancer, a substantial number of patients diagnosed with lung cancer have no prior history of smoking. Besides, exposure to passive smoking, asbestos, and radon may also increase the risk of developing lung cancer.

Patients of NSCLC with the resectable disease may be cured by surgery or surgery followed by chemotherapy. Local control can be achieved by radiation therapy in a large number of patients with unresectable disease. On the other hand, patients with the locally advanced unresectable disease may achieve long-term survival with radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy and the patients with advanced metastatic disease may achieve improved survival and palliation of symptoms with chemotherapy, targeted agents, and other supportive measures

Diagnosis

The diagnosis and staging of NSCLC are often done at the same time. The tests and procedures used in the diagnosis of NSCLC are Physical exam and history, Laboratory tests, Chest X-ray, CT scan, Sputum cytology, Thoracentesis, Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy of the Lung, Bronchoscopy, Thoracoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Anterior Mediastinotomy, Lymph node biopsy, Molecular test, Immunohistochemistry, among others.

Some of the tests that are used to diagnose NSCLC also determine the stage of the disease such as MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT scan, PET scan (positron emission tomography scan), bone scan, pulmonary function test (PFT), and bone marrow aspiration and biopsy. The staging system of NSCLC is divided into various stages such as Occult (hidden) cancer, Stage 0, Stage IA1, IA2, IA3, IB, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, IIIC, IVA, and IVB.

Treatment

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include: Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.

Chemotherapy is used to stop the growth of cancer cells, either by killing the cells or by stopping their division. Targeted therapy is a type of treatment that uses drugs or other substances to attack specific cancer cells. These therapies usually cause less harm to normal cells than chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Monoclonal antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors are the two main types of targeted therapy being used to treat advanced, metastatic, or recurrent NSCLC. Immunotherapy is a type of treatment that uses the patients' immune system to fight cancer. Radiation therapy uses high-energy x-rays or other types of radiations to kill cancer cells or keep them from developing.

The therapies that are approved for the treatment of NSCLC are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab), among others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology segmented as [Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients, Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages, Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies] scenario of NSCLC in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Key Findings

As per the analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030.

As per the estimates, the total incident cases of NSCLC patients by histology in the 7MM were observed to be 142,566, 228,106, 57,027, and 57,027 cases of squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and others in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030.

As per the estimates, the total diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by stages in the 7MM were observed to be 86,590, 31,552, 56,297, 65,410, and 244,876 cases of stage I, stage II, stage IIIA, stage IIIB, and stage IV in the year 2017.

As per the estimates, the total diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by stages in Germany were observed to be 9,546, 4,658, 7,346, 11,392, and 23,177 cases of stage I, stage II, stage IIIA, stage IIIB, and stage IV in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030.

were observed to be 9,546, 4,658, 7,346, 11,392, and 23,177 cases of stage I, stage II, stage IIIA, stage IIIB, and stage IV in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030. As per the estimates, the total NSCLC cases of patients by genetic mutation/biomarkers in the United States were observed to be 89,597, 37,370, 50,393, 8,449, 12,665, 8,979, 7,202, and 2,136 cases of PD-L1, EGFR, KRAS, ALK, PI3KCA, BRAF, MET, and ROS-1 in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030.

Country Wise - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Approved Drugs

1. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

2. Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

3. Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

4. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

6. Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib): Novartis

7. Tagrisso (Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

8. Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer

9. Vizimpro (Dacomitinib): Pfizer

10. Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

11. Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche

12. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare

13. Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly and Company



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs

1. Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

2. Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3. Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

4. JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

5. Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

6. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

7. SAR408701: Sanofi

8. Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer

9. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

10. TAK-788: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

11. Canakinumab/(ACZ885): Novartis

12. BAVENCIO (Avelumab): Merck/Pfizer

13. Veliparib: AbbVie

14. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

15. M7824: Merck/GlaxoSmithKline

16. AMG 510: Amgen

17. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation

18. Romiplostim: Amgen

19. TEPMETKO (tepotinib): Merck



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

There are several treatment options available to treat this condition in the seven major markets. Typically, chemotherapy, targeted treatments, and immunotherapy - alone or in combination - are used to treat lung cancer. Besides, pharmacological treatment choices, surgery, and radiation are also frequently opted. When the patient is in the initial stages, the tumor is usually resectable. Most stage I and stage II NSCLC are treated with surgery to remove the tumor.



To recommend a treatment option to a patient of NSCLC, several key factors are taken into consideration, such as age of the patient, previous medical history, health status, and smoking history. Along with these, another essential factor to consider is the stage of cancer at the time of diagnosis. Staging is usually carried out twice: after clinical and radiological examinations; and after surgery, in the case of the surgically resected tumor. Furthermore, biological testing of the tumor is also crucial to understand the presence of specific mutations.



The main choice of treatment for cancer, before the discovery of targeted therapies was chemotherapy. Chemotherapy works by disrupting the way that cancer cells grow and divide. However, these drugs can also affect normal cells. Chemotherapy can be given before or after surgery for NSCLC. Some people have chemotherapy at the same time as radiotherapy this is called chemoradiotherapy. Chemotherapy may be given to try to cure cancer or to prolong life and control symptoms (palliative care).



One of the most exciting developments in lung cancer medicine is the introduction of targeted treatments. Unlike chemotherapy drugs, which cannot tell the difference between normal cells and cancer cells, targeted therapies are designed to attack cancer cells specifically by attaching to or blocking targets that appear on the surfaces of those cells. People who have advanced lung cancer with certain molecular biomarkers may receive treatment with a targeted drug alone or in combination with chemotherapy.



As several institutes and pharmacological companies indulged themselves in a more in-depth understanding of this disease, therapies for advanced NSCLC have developed significantly with a new awareness of histologic subtypes. It is an important factor in guiding treatment and the development of targeted agents for molecular subgroups harboring critical mutations that spur on cancer growth.



Key Findings



According to the publisher, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The total therapeutic market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 9,730 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017-2030).



The United States Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 5,562.6 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



Germany



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 772.8 million in Germany which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



France



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 577.4 million in France which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Italy



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 506 million in Italy which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Spain



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 360 million in Spain which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



The United Kingdom



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 590.5 million in the United Kingdom which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Japan Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer for five mutation therapies i.e. PD-L1, EGFR, ALK, BRAF, C-MET was estimated to be USD 1,360.4 million in Japan which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake

According to the current scenario of NSCLC and the analysis the majority of patients fall into two mutations i.e. PD-L1 and EGFR with major percentage share in the market.

The highest revenue is expected to be generated by Keytruda (pembrolizumab) by 2030.

The second-highest revenue is expected to be taken by Opdivo (nivolumab) because most of the companies are focused on targeting first line setting and also early stage, so due to its dominancy in second-line line setting it is expected to generate second-highest revenue in the overall market of PD-L1 NSCLC.

Imfinzi is expected to enjoy the monopoly in the market due to no visibility of the competitors till 2023.

Keytruda with physicians familiarities and established clinical profile expected to take more share compared to canakinumab.

Tagrisso is expected to dominate the market because of it selectively inhibits EGFR-TKI-sensitizing and EGFR T790M resistance mutations, also its use as first-line therapy in NSCLC does not lead to T790M mutations.

Other therapies like JNJ-6372 and TAK-788 which are mainly targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations are expected to generate good revenue in the coming years.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs which are in pipeline include:

1. Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

2. Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3. Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

4. JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

5. Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

6. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

7. SAR408701: Sanofi

8. Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer

9. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

10. TAK-788: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

11. Canakinumab/(ACZ885): Novartis

12. BAVENCIO (Avelumab): Merck/Pfizer

13. Veliparib: AbbVie

14. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

15. M7824: Merck/GlaxoSmithKline

16. AMG 510: Amgen

17. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation

18. Romiplostim: Amgen

19. TEPMETKO (tepotinib): Merck



Reimbursement Scenario in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The current scenario of therapeutics for NSCLC is mainly based on the use of targeted therapies and immunotherapy's. Especially the current paradigm is mainly associated with treatment specific to mutations that occur in NSCLC. NSCLC is characterized by the availability of a high number of branded therapies such as Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq, Tagrisso, and others. Due to the high costs, some of the therapies are not able to show their cost-effectiveness and are unable to get a recommendation by assessment agencies. So, the access and reimbursement scenario of drugs for NSCLC is not easy as cost-effectiveness is a major barrier for therapies in NSCLC.

The recommendation of some drugs by NICE which are approved for NSCLC are Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Alunbrig (brigatinib), Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Nintedanib in combination with docetaxel, Durvalumab, Atezolizumab with carboplatin and nab-paclitaxel, among others.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, the researchers take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Beigene

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

Incyte Corporation

Ipsen

Janssen Research & Development

Kadmon Corporation

Merck KGaA

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Symphogen

Takeda

Xcovery

Yuhan Corporation

Zai Lab Limited

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuxrfj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-market-forecasts-to-2030-a-comprehensive-insight-301057721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets