Nongshim H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Nongshim Co. (004370.KS) on Friday reported a 30% increase in first-half 2026 net profit, helped by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

For the six months, consolidated revenue rose 7.3% to 1.89 trillion won from 1.76 trillion won a year earlier. Operating income increased 31.7% to 126.68 billion won from 96.20 billion won.

Profit before tax climbed 29.4% to 150.49 billion won from 116.33 billion won in the year-earlier period. Net profit increased 30.2% to 115.34 billion won from 88.57 billion won.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 115.38 billion won from 88.63 billion won. Basic earnings per share increased to 19,776 won from 15,328 won, while diluted earnings per share rose to 19,140 won from 14,572 won.

Nongshim's consolidated operating cash flow also improved, reaching 231.17 Bln won in the first half, compared with 129.38 Bln won a year earlier.