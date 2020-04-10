Nonprofit and Startup partner during COVID-19 crisis to keep fifty staff employed and deliver food to families with life threatening allergies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Food Equity Initiative and Knoq, have created a "no-contact" specialty delivery service to deliver allergy-free foods to families in need during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing food insecurity by interrupting income, driving up food prices, hoarding and creating supply chain problems that result in shortages of medically necessary food.

The Food Equality Initiative (FEI) is one of only four organizations in the country providing families gluten-free and allergen-free food. FEI is receiving hundreds of additional requests a week to meet the needs of families with allergies.

Emily Brown, founder, and Executive Director hopes that she can keep up. "We are running low on food and funding, but we are dedicated to our mission and know that not only can we help our clients, we can also help small businesses keep staff employed. We found a great partner in Knoq."

Knoq sends professionals out into neighborhoods to educate people on products and services. With the COVID-19 crisis we knew could pivot our operations, create a "no-contact" delivery service and keep our staff employed.

"Knoq builds technology that trains and guides neighborhood representatives ("Knoqers") to go into their own neighborhoods and educate people about products and services that can make their lives better. In the midst of the current crisis we could not continue with our usual day-to-day operations, so we started looking for a way to continue serving our communities and to keep our Knoqers employed. We were thrilled to connect with the Food Equality Initiative who are delivering food to those who most need it in Kansas City. Our Knoqers will be partnering with them and other groups to serve our communities during this challenging time." - Kendall Tucker, CEO

SOURCE FEI