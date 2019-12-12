Nonwovens' Market to be Driven by Technological Advancements and Robustness of Nonwoven Fabric Products by 2021: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nonwovens Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the near future. Nonwoven fabrics are the simplest and oldest textile fabrics. It is made from products that are parallel or cross laid or more even randomly laid webs merged with application of thermoplastic and adhesive fibers using heat and pressure. The properties of nonwoven fabrics depend on fiber choice, technology used, that determines arrangement of fibers and the bonding process coupled with bonding agent.

In the manufacturing stages of nonwoven fabrics, the first stage involves production of web followed by arrangement of web bonding by several methods. Some methods are felting, thermal bonding, adhesive bonding, needle punching, spin laying and hydro-entanglement. Nonwovens industry is driven by technological advancements and robustness of non-woven fabric products. Rise in awareness for eco-friendly fabrics and regulatory framework are enhancing the market growth. Presence of retail and supply chain also adds to the market growth in the forecast period. However, availability of raw materials acts as a major restraint for market growth in the forecast period.

Download PDF to know more details about "Nonwovens Market" report 2021.

Technological segment for nonwovens industry comprises dry-laid, wet-laid and spun melt. By material, the industry is segmented as PET, PP, PE, wood pulp, BICO and Rayon. Application category for industry include hygiene, construction, upholstery, filtration and automotive. Geographically, nonwovens industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share in the international market. China leads the APAC market followed by India, Korea, Japan and Australia.

North America is at forefront in terms of demand coupled with low-cost labor and domestic demand. Manufacturer's emphasis on gaining a larger market share and enhancing profit margins boosts market growth in the forecast period. The key players profiled in the nonwovens industry report are Avgon Industries, Asahi Kasei, Autotech Nonwovens, Bayteks Tekstil, Cygnus Group, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric, DuPont, Fiberweb, Kimberly-Clarke, Suominen, Johns Manville, HydroWEB, US Felt Company, Hollingsworth & Vose, Fibertek Nonwovens.

In 2016, the world economy expanded by just 2.2 per cent, the slowest rate of growth since the Great Recession of 2009. Underpinning the sluggish global economy are the feeble pace of global investment, dwindling world trade growth, flagging productivity growth and high levels of debt. World gross product is forecast to expand by 2.7 per cent in 2017 and 2.9 per cent in 2018, with this modest recovery more an indication of economic stabilization than a signal of a robust and sustained revival of global demand. Given the close linkages between demand, investment, trade and productivity, the extended episode of weak global growth may prove self-perpetuating in the absence of concerted policy efforts to revive investment and foster a recovery in productivity. This would impede progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the goals of eradicating extreme poverty and creating decent work for all.

Access 141 page research report with TOC on "Nonwovens Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-nonwovens-industry

For the sake of making you deeply understand the Nonwovens industry and meeting you needs to the report contents, Global Nonwovens Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stands on the report reader's perspective to provide you a deeply analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. We promise that we will provide to the report reader a professional and in-depth industry analysis no matter you are the industry insider potential entrant or investor. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Nonwovens market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (North America, Europe, Japan, India, China and The rest of the world), and other regions can be added. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What's more, the Nonwovens industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Non-tire Synthetic Market

Technical Textiles Market

Rubber Latex Thread Market

Nylon Resins Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/