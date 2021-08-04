Noodle Subsidiary CCA Honored with 16 Educational Advertising Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today that its subsidiary, Creative Communication Associates (CCA), one of the nation's leading higher education marketing agencies, won 16 Educational Advertising Awards, including "Best of Show" for its work with the University of Richmond on an Overview Video.

In addition to winning "Best of Show," CCA took home 15 other awards, including Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards for its work on behalf of:

Alfred University

Moore College of Art & Design

Saint Michael's College

Siena College

Thomas Jefferson University

Touro College & University System

& University System University of Richmond

Wheaton College

"Alfred University's brand identity is more recognizable and has been reinvigorated. CCA's team acts as an extension to our internal marketing and admissions teams providing seamless idea and information sharing producing outside of ordinary results," said Jodi Bailey, former director of marketing, Alfred University.

"For nearly four decades, CCA has been committed to building brands exclusively for colleges and universities nationwide," said Daniel Kehn, CCA president. "We are honored to be recognized by the Educational Advertising Awards for our efforts on behalf of our partners who give us their trust and the opportunity to do what we love most. I am always inspired by the ingenuity, creativity, and fresh ideas that great collaborations produce."

The Annual Educational Advertising Awards are the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, more than 2,000 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools across all fifty states and several countries.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CCA

Founded in 1983, CCA is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency that specializes exclusively in higher education. A subsidiary of Noodle, CCA has built brands and boosted enrollment for institutions of all kinds: from private colleges to large public universities, the Ivy League, HBCUs, specialty schools, and everything in between. In addition to their small-by-design core team of experienced strategists and marketers, CCA has built its national and award-winning reputation for providing bespoke creative and marketing solutions by also partnering with exceptionally strategic and creative associates across the country. The agency's consultative and custom approach ensures everything it does is on-brand and one of a kind. www.ccanewyork.com

