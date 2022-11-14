Noom Announces Enterprise Offering

'Noom for Work' brings Noom's award-winning mind and body programs to employers and health plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noom, a leading digital health platform focused on behavior change, today announced the company's new business-to-business offering, Noom for Work . The Noom experience loved by millions of users is now available to organizations across North America that are committed to bolstering employee wellbeing and productivity while reducing healthcare costs.

Noom for Work is designed specifically for employers and health plans as a digital health benefit to help employees and members build healthy habits and take better care of their minds and bodies. The offering includes Noom's three science-backed, award-winning programs that can be utilized individually or together: Noom Weight , Noom Mood , and Noom's Diabetes Prevention Program , the first CDC-recognized digital solution to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, for those who qualify or who are at risk of developing the disease.

"More than ever, the onus is on employers to provide the most enticing employee benefits that drive the greatest health cost savings and productivity gains," said Firdaus Bhathena, general manager of healthcare for Noom. "Feedback from our early clients shows that Noom for Work is already being adopted by employees at high rates and that employers are noting significant reductions in perceived burnout and productivity loss, as well as an encouraging increase in mental focus, healthy weight loss, and improved stress tolerance. We're excited to bring our beloved program to the enterprise side and open a new avenue that will enable us to grow and serve a larger population of Noomers."

In a recent survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Noom, mental health benefits ranked as a top priority, second only to health insurance, among respondents who were evaluating job benefits or making a decision to accept a job with a new employer.

Driven by its success with millions of consumers, Noom is seeing high demand for 'Noom for Work' – in fact, the majority of Noom for Work's early clients approached Noom seeking an enterprise product before the offering was established.

Noom is excited to serve new populations of Noomers through this channel and will be debuting Noom for Work at HLTH 2022 on November 13-16.

About Noom

Noom is a psychology-based digital health platform powered by data, technology, and human coaches that helps millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals from weight management to diabetes prevention to stress reduction. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

