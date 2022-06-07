noosa yoghurt Launches noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato Nationwide, Announces Ultimate Recess Sweepstakes

Winner will receive a weekend trip with friends or family to noosa's home state of Colorado to celebrate permissible indulgences

BELLVUE, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- noosa , the beloved Colorado-based whole milk yoghurt brand under the Sovos Brands portfolio, is breaking into the frozen dessert category for the first time ever with the launch of its brand-new line of noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato. Made with the same creamy whole milk yoghurt that noosa fans know and love, noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato is a lusciously smooth dessert that fans will want to indulge in time and time again. The artfully churned gelato is now in grocery freezers nationwide in four decadent flavor varieties: Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Fudge, Sea Salt Caramel, and Honey Vanilla Bean. To celebrate the launch of this unparalleled dessert experience, noosa is excited to announce the noosa Gelato Ultimate Recess Sweepstakes .

With an ingredient profile that stands out among premium ice cream brands, noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato is made with the finest premium ingredients, such as whole milk yoghurt, real fruit, wildflower honey, and dark chocolate fudge, and contains probiotics with live and active cultures. noosa's Frozen Yoghurt Gelato offers a new choice in the frozen dessert aisle that fills the space between health-led products and true indulgence, making for the perfect permissible treat.

"noosa's full-on philosophy is all about pushing boundaries and never cutting corners, and this philosophy is at the core of our innovation. This vibrancy and unwillingness to compromise is exactly what led us to create this bold new product that offers a delicious yet feel good dessert experience," says Clint Mickel, General Manager at noosa yoghurt. "We thoughtfully entered the frozen aisle to fill the gap between indulgent ice cream offerings and more healthy frozen desserts that just don't hit the spot. noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato is made with only the finest ingredients and delivers both a satisfying and feel-good experience."

noosa's new Frozen Yoghurt Gelato is available in four decadent flavors, including:

Strawberries & Cream: Smooth and creamy strawberry frozen yoghurt gelato with swirls and pieces of real strawberries, this sweet ripe flavor is a one-of-a-kind find.

Chocolate Fudge: Decadent milk chocolate frozen yoghurt gelato full of dark chocolate chunks and swirls for next-level indulgence.

Sea Salt Caramel: Lusciously smooth salted caramel frozen yoghurt gelato, full of caramel swirls, sea salt, and caramel chips for a decadent, delicious treat.

Honey Vanilla Bean: With real vanilla bean specks and a ribbon of wildflower honey throughout, this creamy frozen treat is the perfect marriage of classic flavors and premium ingredients.

The noosa Gelato Ultimate Recess Sweepstakes will offer consumers the chance to win a summer escape with a group of friends or family members to beautiful, scenic Colorado – home of noosa! The vacation will be complete with the joyful indulgence of unlimited noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato to enhance their adventures. noosa will provide round-trip airfare for the winner and up to five friends or family members, a three-night stay at a resort or property rental of their choice, assistance booking three daytime excursions to enjoy all that Colorado has to offer and, of course, noosa Frozen Yoghurt Gelato galore. For more information and to enter, visit www.noosayoghurt.com/ultimaterecess .

ABOUT NOOSA YOGHURT

noosa yoghurt is the proud maker of velvety yoghurt, gelato, and more – all made with the finest ingredients, such as creamy whole milk, real fruit, and wildflower honey. Offering indulgent deliciousness unlike anything else, noosa's full product line includes yoghurts in a variety of unique flavors, sizes, and formats – from spoonable yoghurts to drinkable real fruit smoothies – and, most recently, frozen yoghurt gelato. All of noosa's full-on tasty products begin with the freshest whole milk. noosa yoghurt is a portfolio brand of Sovos Brands. For more information, please visit www.noosayoghurt.com or follow on Facebook @noosayoghurt , Twitter @noosayoghurt , and Instagram @noosayoghurt .

