|
20.09.2024 09:35:56
NORBIT - Advanced negotiations regarding a potential NOK 50 million order
Trondheim, 20 September 2024
NORBIT today announces that segment PIR is in advanced negotiations with an existing industrial client regarding an order for contract manufacturing. The expected value of the order is approximately NOK 50 million, to be delivered in first quarter 2025.
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.
The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 20 September 2024 at 09:35 CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Norbit ASA Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.08.24
|Ausblick: Norbit ASA Registered legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Norbit ASA Registered stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Norbit ASA Registered zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Norbit ASA Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Norbit ASA Registered Shs
|7,43
|1,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: Dow behauptet erwartet -- ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
US-Anleger halten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.