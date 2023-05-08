NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's first quarter results 2023, 16 May 2023





Trondheim, Norway, 8 May 2023: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected applications, will announce its results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

The interim report and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

A presentation of the results will be held by CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe at 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be hosted by Arctic Securities via a live webcast.

Please use the following link to view the webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MWUyYjBkMTQtOTY5ZS00NGIwLWFjNTktZjI4YTQ1YmIyMTgz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%22d02701f9-3b23-4b3f-8fce-29ed54632bf8%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%2272ea5c6c-fd70-4d89-875b-5e262b94f033%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.