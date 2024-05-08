|
08.05.2024 07:00:00
NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's first quarter results 2024, 15 May 2024
Trondheim, Norway, 8 May 2024: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected applications, will announce its results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday 15 May 2024.
The interim report for the first quarter and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.
CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 10:00 am CEST. The presentation will be hosted by Sparebank 1 Markets via a live webcast.
Please use the following link to register for the webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240515_19/
For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
