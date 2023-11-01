|
01.11.2023 07:00:00
NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's third quarter results 2023, 15 November 2023
Trondheim, Norway, 1 November 2023: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected applications, will announce its results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday 15 November 2023.
The interim report for the third quarter and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.
CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 10:00 am CET. The presentation will be hosted by Pareto Securities via a live webcast.
Please use the following link to register for the webcast:
https://invitepeople.com/events/dca5cc6e0c
For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and
distribution platform. For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
