19.02.2024 08:17:16

NORBIT – Mandatory notification of trade

Trondheim, 19 February 2024

USEGI AS, a holding company owned by Chief Technology Officer and primary insider Arild Søraunet, has today sold 50 000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 62.00 per share. Following the transaction, Arild Søraunet, directly held and through USEGI AS, owns 689 448 shares in NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

