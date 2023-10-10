NORBIT – New registered share capital  

Trondheim, 10 October 2023: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement on 4 September 2023 and the share capital increase in relation to the acquisition of PING DSP. The transaction has closed and in connection with the closing NORBIT has issued 196,668 consideration shares to the sellers.

The share capital increase was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 10 October 2023, and the Company's new registered share capital is NOK 6,001,741.50, divided into 60,017,415 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

