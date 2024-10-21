|
21.10.2024 13:17:48
NORBIT - New Registered Share Capital
Trondheim, 21 October 2024: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement made on 1 October 2024 regarding a share issue in connection with the incentive share purchase program to employees. The share capital increase related to the share issue has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 6,375,002.70, divided into 63,750,027 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 550 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
