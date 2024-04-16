16.04.2024 11:30:00

NORBIT - NOK 160 million order for delivery of On-Board Units    

Trondheim, 16 April 2024: NORBIT today announces that segment Connectivity has received an order from a new undisclosed European customer for delivery of On-Board Units. 

The value of the order is approximately NOK 160 million and deliveries are scheduled for 2025.  

"To conclude this significant agreement with another blue-chip client confirms our strategy to tailor our offering and focus to broaden the product offering as well as the customer base”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT. 

For more information, please contact: 

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915 
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203 

About NORBIT ASA 

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform. 

For more information: www.norbit.com 

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act. 

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 16 April 2024 at 11:30 CEST. 


