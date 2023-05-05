|
05.05.2023 07:00:00
NORBIT - Shares of NORBIT ASA trading ex-dividend of NOK 0.70 today
Trondheim, 5 May 2023: From 5 May 2023, the shares of NORBIT ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 0.70 per share.
Record date is 8 May 2023 and payment is expected on or about 16 May 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
