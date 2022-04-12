Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.04.2022 15:00:00
NORCAT partners with Vector Institute on AI training program
NORCAT has announced the launch of Vector@NORCAT, a partnership designed to provide technical and strategic artificial intelligence (AI) training and talent resourcing to support the advancement of machine learning in the mining industry.Established in 2017, the Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Toronto, Vector researchers are at the forefront of deep learning and machine learning, an area of scientific, academic and commercial innovation that will shape the next generation of business and research.“Vector’s mission to develop and sustain responsible AI-based innovation to help foster the economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians is aligned with NORCAT’s goal as a regional innovation centre to accelerate the growth of innovative companies that will drive future economic and social prosperity for Canada,” said NORCAT CEO Don Duval in a press release. “We are proud to collaborate with the Vector Institute to create AI-based innovation, growth and productivity in Canada by focusing on the transformative potential of machine and deep learning,” he said. “Together, we will work to advance AI research and drive its application, adoption and commercialization in the global mining industry.”This partnership will allow NORCAT to offer its portfolio of mining technology clients access to Vector’s FastLane program. Launched in 2021, the program is tailored to the needs of Canada’s growth-oriented small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), delivering leading-edge AI knowledge transfer that allows this unique community to capitalize on the transformative power of artificial intelligence. In addition to its talent recruitment and workforce development initiatives, Vector works with its industry community through the FastLane program to deliver training and knowledge transfer that improves products and processes, including an expanded suite of programs, training courses and collaborative projects that will enable participants to raise their AI fluency, develop a deeper understanding of AI’s business value, experiment with applying AI models to their real-world challenges and acquire the skills to compete and innovate using AI.“AI applies to every sector of our economy and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the lives of Canadians,” said Garth Gibson, president and CEO, Vector Institute. “Through the FastLane program, Vector’s partnership with NORCAT will help the Canadian mining industry do just that by driving innovation, upskilling workers and recruiting world-class talent.”For more information is here.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vector LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vector LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|1 621,00
|-1,28%
|On
|23,91
|4,05%
|Vector LtdShs
|2,73
|5,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Dienstagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX erobert eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.